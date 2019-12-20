Palm Springs Local Jon Schroeder to Be Honored on Walk of the Stars

A star on the Palm Springs Walk of the Stars will be unveiled Friday honoring Jon Schroeder, a Palm Springs native and Emmy Award-winning television producer known for his work producing the animated comedy series “Bob’s Burgers.”

Palm Springs Mayor Geoff Kors and Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce CEO Nona Watson will serve as masters of ceremony for the 2 p.m. ceremony at the gateway to La Plaza shopping center at 144 S. Palm Canyon Drive.

“Walk of the Stars and the Chamber of Commerce are proud to partner with the city to honor one of the few to be honored on the Walk of the Stars who was born and raised in Palm Springs, and went on to do great things,” said Nona Watson, CEO of the Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce.

The star will be the 436th since the initial five stars were unveiled Feb. 26, 1992.

Actress and comedian Sarah Silverman is scheduled to attend, along with Schroeder’s former drama teacher at Palm Springs High School, Rosemary Mallet, where he graduated from in 1988.

After moving to Hollywood in 1993, Schroeder began writing and selling pilots with friend and comedian Doug Benson.

Schroeder later teamed up with Silverman to write and produce “The Sarah Silverman Show” on The Comedy Central network, which premiered in 2007. After 32 episodes, the show ended in 2010.

In 2011, “Bob’s Burgers,” an animated comedy series premiered on the Fox Television Network. Schroeder was a co-producer and writer. He later became a co-executive producer, and in 2018, the executive producer for the series.

“Bob’s Burgers” has won two Emmy Awards in the outstanding animated program category in 2014 and 2018.