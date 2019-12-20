Rain, Snow Expected Throughout Riverside County Before, During, After Christmas

Wet weather is in the forecast for most of next week, including Christmas, as a series of atmospheric disturbances roll through the Inland Empire and most of Southern California, according to the National Weather Service.

A “long-wave trough of low pressure” will dominate the region during the first week of winter, beginning Sunday night, providing the impetus for storms going into next Friday, the NWS reported.

The heaviest precipitation will happen nearest the coast Monday, but a larger system may produce higher amounts of rain and snow across the IE Wednesday and Thursday, though forecasters acknowledged that the timing of the next major disturbance was hard to gauge at this point.

The NWS is forecasting that snow levels Monday will hover around 6,000 feet, with accumulations close to a foot in some locations. Roughly a half- inch of rainfall is possible at the lower elevations, but heavy precipitation is not anticipated across most of the inland area early in the week.

Strong winds are predicted in the San Bernardino Mountains Sunday and Monday as the first frontal boundary pushes through, according to meteorologists. Gusts could top 45 mph in passes.

The storm that follows will be “colder … with snow levels more likely around 4,000 feet, possibly lower,” according to the Weather Service.

Precipitation “could be substantial,” according to the agency, but a detailed forecast model had not yet been developed.

High temperatures in the Riverside metropolitan area will hover near 60 degrees Monday to Wednesday, while in the Temecula Valley, they’ll linger in the mid-50s, and in the Coachella Valley, in the low 60s, according to the NWS.