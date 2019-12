Singer Adam Lambert To Play Coachella Valley

Fresh off a summer tour with the rock band Queen, vocalist Adam Lambert will hit the stage Friday at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino.

Lambert rose to fame in 2009 after finishing as runner-up on the eighth season of American Idol. Since then the 37-year-old singer, who is originally from San Diego, has sold over 3 million albums and 5 million singles.

The show begins at 8 p.m. at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, Events Center, 84245 Indio Springs Drive. Tickets start at $59.