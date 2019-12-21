Christmas Comes Early Thanks to Local American Legion Veterans

Santa Claus came early for hundreds of kids in the Thermal area.

“This is an area where some of these kids parents can not afford a gift for their kids and so this is a way of helping these children,” said Organizer Ophelia Hernandez.

For The last month veterans at the american legion in Palm Springs and Indio have been collecting toys.

“We all got together Wednesday and sorted out all the toys. We like doing this,” said American Legion Riders Palm Springs President, Richard Morales.

On Saturday those toys were given out one by one.

“One of our missions within the American Legion is to help out the children and the youth and that’s what we’ve been doing ever since we started our chapter five years back,” said American Legion Indio President, Manny Alvarado

From serving the country to serving the community.

“After serving our country and then having time to come out here for all our kids, I really appreciate these guys,” said Santa Claus.

“All the riders they feel good. They feel blessed that they can do something like this for the kids,” said Morales.