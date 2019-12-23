Man arrested for allegedly killing blind homeless man with fire extinguisher

Police have arrested a man accused of beating a homeless man to death, using a fire extinguisher, and leaving the body on the 5th level of a downtown parking garage.

Police say 32-year-old Brandon Brown was arrested on a criminal homicide charge this morning, after using a fire extinguisher to beat a 49-year-old blind homeless man to death.

According to police, Brown was seen at the bus station at approximately 2:00AM, and appeared to have been assaulted. When police arrived at the bus station, Brown had blood on his white sweater, and a small cut above his eye. He didn’t tell police any details on how he was injured.

Police transported him to Nashville General Hospital to be treated for his injury.

Later this morning, a security staffer found the body at approximately 5:00AM, on the 5th level of the WeGo Music City Central bus terminal garage. The weapon used was a fire extinguisher.

Officers went back to General Hospital to follow up with Brown, but he had been discharged by that time. They caught up with him a short time later, and was taken into custody by North precinct officers.

Police say that during an interview with a detective, Brown implicated himself in the murder. A motive is unclear at this time.

Brown is being held on a bond of $1.2M.