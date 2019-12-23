Man Arrested in Connection with Motel Murder in Temecula

A man was behind bars without bail Sunday, accused of killing a 34-year-old man in a motel parking lot in Temecula.

Deputies responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call at about 2 a.m. Saturday behind the Motel 6 at 41900 Moreno Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

First responders found an injured and unresponsive man at the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but he was eventually pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s officials identified the victim as David Deschepper of Temecula.

Authorities later arrested Andrew Temple, 28, of Temecula in connection with the death.

He was booked into the Southwest Detention Center on suspicion of second-degree murder and is set to appear in court on Thursday.