CHP Seeks Help Finding Driver Who Struck, Killed Pedestrian

California Highway Patrol investigators Tuesday released a description of a vehicle that struck and killed a pedestrian in Lake Elsinore, hoping someone might come forward with information that leads to the apprehension of the driver.

CHP Officer Mike Lassig said the deadly hit-and-run occurred about 9:15 p.m. Friday in the 16000 block of Grand Avenue, just north of Sangston Drive.

According to Lassig, 46-year-old Shawn Crouch was walking along Grand when the driver of a red early 1990s Honda Accord plowed into him.

“After the crash, the suspect immediately fled the scene in a northbound direction on Grand,” Lassig said.

Crouch was left lying in the roadway. Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived within a few minutes and attempted life-saving measures. The victim was taken to Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.

Lassig said investigators found evidence that the Honda’s “right front headlamp was damaged,” and the passenger-side mirror was knocked off in the hit-and-run.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the CHP Temecula office at 951-506-2000.