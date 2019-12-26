Average Riverside County Gas Prices Resumes Dropping After End of Streak

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped six-tenths of a cent Thursday to $3.519, one day after a 51-day streak of decreases ended with an increase of three-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 2.8 cents below one week ago and 27.3 cents lower than one month ago, but 22.5 cents higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

The average price dropped 50.7 cents during the streak to its lowest amount since Aug. 30. The streak was the longest in Riverside County since a 55- day run from Oct. 25-Dec. 18 last year.