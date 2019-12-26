Car Crashes Through Structure in Thermal; Crews Evaluating Victims

Emergency crews are on scene of a crash involving a vehicle into a structure in Thermal.

The crash, reported at 5:09pm, occurred on the 66000 block of Martinez Road. The structure is owned by the Torres Martinez Tribe.

Crews on scene say the structure was occupied by funeral attendees at the time of the crash.

Firefighters are evaluating 10 possible victims for injuries.

Eight fire engines are on scene, as well as one truck, one AMR, Riverside County Sheriff’s, and IID.

Stay with NBC Palm Springs as this breaking news story develops.