Fast Moving Storm Floods Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash

Authorities in Palm Springs have closed North Indian Canyon at the Whitewater Wash because of flooding.

Motorists are urged to use Gene Autry Trail or Hwy 111 to access the 10 Freeway.

Officials say access to the Palm Springs train station from I-10 and Indian Canyon Drive north of I-10 is not affected.

There is no word on how long the closure will last.