Heavy Rain Spurs Cancellation of VillageFest in Palm Springs

A weekly street fair held Thursday nights in downtown Palm Springs was canceled due to heavy rains, city officials said Thursday.

VillageFest, held along Palm Canyon Drive between Baristo and Amado Roads, will return Jan. 2, weather permitting, from 6 to 10 p.m.

Palm Springs is expected to receive between 1 and 2 inches of rain Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

As of 10 a.m., NWS data showed 0.35 inches of rain had fallen at Palm Springs Airport over the last 12 hours.

For more information, visit villagefest.org.