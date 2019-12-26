Nearly 6,000 IID Customers Without Power in Indio

An estimated nearly 6,000 customers of the Imperial Irrigation District are without electricity near Indio due to an unspecified power outage, according the utility.

The initial tweet was posted at 11:16am and IID announced it affects 5,944 customers, and there is no estimated time of restoration.

One NBC Palm Springs viewer in North Indio says their community is completely dark.

14-minutes later, IID tweeted the following update, “UPDATE: Thank you for your continued patience while crews are working as quickly and safely as possible to restore power in Bermuda Dunes, North Indio and North La Quinta. Current estimated restoration time is unknown. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore power.”