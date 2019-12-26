Post-Christmas Downpour Could Bring Flooding to the Coachella Valley

A significant storm system originating off the Gulf of Alaska is set to douse the Coachella Valley Thursday, bringing with it up to two inches of rain to the desert floor and possible flooding.

Heavy rain could amount to one to two inches in the Coachella Valley, the National Weather Service said, beginning as early as 6 a.m. as a low pressure system flowing in from the West Coast moves eastward.

In the nearby mountains, about 4 to 8 inches of snow is expected at elevations beginning at 4,000 feet, according to the NWS, with amounts increasing to 1 to 2 feet at 6,000 feet. The snow level could drop to 3,000 feet.

Nestled near the top of San Jacinto Peak, the endpoint of the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway — which reaches an elevation of about 8,500 feet — could see upwards of two feet of snow.

With rain also comes the possibility of flooding, especially along the channels coming out of the neighboring mountainous areas, including the San Gorgonios to the northwest and San Jacintos to the west.

According to the NWS, several inches of rain could hit lower desert slopes and foothills surrounding the valley, with the water expected to runoff into the desert and flow southward toward Indio by midday Thursday.

The runoff is expected to saturate the valley’s normally dry washes and creeks as it travels through the Palm Springs area along the Coachella Stormwater Channel and into Indio by Thursday evening.

Dangerous fast-moving water could develop in the valley, and could spur road closures Thursday, the NWS warned.

“The flow will impact low-water crossings with possible closures, and may create dangerous swift-water areas through the valley,” according to the NWS.

The rain is anticipated to taper off Friday, making way for a warmer weekend, but water will most likely remain in local canals going into Friday, according to the NWS.

Palm Springs receives on average 5.74 inches each year, according to data collected since the 1922, the NWS said, meaning this weather event could supply almost half of that.

Thermal receives about 3.2 inches on average per year, and is expected to see an inch to an inch and a half of rain, a significant drop in the bucket compared to the community’s expected average.

Temperatures in the low 50s are expected in the Coachella Valley Thursday, with lows dipping into the low 40s come nightfall.