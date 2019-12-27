19-year-old Man ID’d in Fatal Christmas Day Crash on 215 Freeway in Perris

Authorities Friday identified the person killed in a fiery single-car crash on the Escondido (15) Freeway in Perris on Christmas Day as a 19-year-old Jurupa Valley man.

Andy Acuna Jr. was northbound on the 215 Freeway at Harley Knox Boulevard about 6:50 p.m. when witnesses told the California Highway Patrol his vehicle slammed into a bridge before it overturned and caught fire.

Acuna was pronounced dead at the scene. A passenger in the vehicle was hospitalized with major injuries. The passenger’s current condition was not immediately known.

Alcohol appears to be a factor in the collision, the CHP said.

The CHP urges any witnesses to call the CHP’s Accident Investigation Unit at 951-637-8000.