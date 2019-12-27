Commentator claims Lizzo’s famous because America has an obesity epidemic. Lizzo wasn’t having it

Lizzo is slamming a commentator who said she’s only popular because she’s overweight.

The singer took to social media to slam Boyce Watkins who said that the singer’s fame is due to the “obesity epidemic in America.” Watkins is a social commentator who has appeared on several network panels.

“#Lizzo popular is because there is an obesity epidemic in America. Rather than encouraging people to do better, we are simply lying to them and telling them that they are just fine the way they are,” Watkins tweeted. “Unfortunately, many of these people are dying from diabetes and heart disease.”

But Lizzo wasn’t having it.

“I’m popular because I write good songs and I’m talented and perform high energy hour and a half shows filled with love,” she tweeted. “The only person who needs to do better is you. Keep my name out ya mouth & look in the mirror before you come for me. Here’s the attention you ordered.”

Talk about a clap back!