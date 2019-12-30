Average Riverside County Gas Price Unchanged After Dropping 55 of 56 Days

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was unchanged Monday, remaining at $3.506 after dropping 55 of the previous 56 days to its lowest amount since Aug. 30.

The average price is 2 cents lower than one week ago and 24.6 cents below one month ago but 22.9 cents higher than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service.

A 51-day streak of increases totaling 50.7 cents ended Wednesday with an increase of three-tenths of a cent. The average price then dropped each of the next four days.