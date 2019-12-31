Average Riverside County Gas Price at Highest New Year’s Eve Amount Since 2013

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was at its highest amount to close a year since 2013 Tuesday despite dropping 55 times in 58 days.

The average price rose two-tenths of a cent Tuesday to $3.508, 1.4 cents less than one week ago and 24.4 cents lower one month ago but 24 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The increase from last year was caused by a 12-cent state tax increase that went into effect July 1, higher cap-and-trade credit costs for refineries and a price spike in the fall when shortages were caused by refinery outages and no imported gasoline was available, according to Marie Montgomery, a public relations specialist with the Automobile Club of Southern California.

The 2013 figure included stations in San Bernardino County.