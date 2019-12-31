La Quinta Duo Arrested For Stealing More Than $1,000 in Goods From Local Store

A 26-year-old man, who was arrested along with an alleged accomplice on suspicion of stealing $1,173 worth of merchandise from a La Quinta retail store, was in custody Tuesday in lieu of $10,000 bail.

Riverside County sheriff’s deputies who responded to a report of a grand theft on Saturday in the 78800 block of Highway 111 determined that a man and woman stole the merchandise and fled in a 2017 Lexus “loaner vehicle,” according to Sgt. David Aldrich.

The investigation led to the 78300 block of Terra Cotta Court in La Quinta, where Omar Torres and Gabrielle Boggs, both 26-year-old La Quinta residents, were arrested, he said.

They were booked at the Indio jail on suspicion of second-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and organized theft of a retail store of more than $950 worse of merchandise.

Boggs posted bail on Monday, and Torres was transferred to the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.