Bomb Threat Closes Palm Springs Roadway For More Than 5 Hours

Streets in Palm Springs were reopened Thursday following a bomb threat at the Kimpton Hotel, the Palm Springs Police Department reported.

Police received a call at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday that a man had pulled up to the hotel’s valet area and said he had an explosive device inside his car.

Following the call, police shut down a small stretch of West Tahquitz Canyon Way in front of the hotel from South Palm Canyon Drive to South Belardo Road.

Police called the Riverside County Explosive Ordnance Detection Team who responded and later determined the car was safe.

The team wrapped up at 3 a.m. and the streets were reopened.

The investigation remains ongoing.