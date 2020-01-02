Cathedral City Roadwork For Marijuana Facility To Cause Delays On Ramon Road

Work installing two main gas lines underneath Ramon Road in Cathedral City is set to begin next week, and will bring with it significant delays for motorists, city officials said Thursday.

Contractors will get to work on Jan. 6 for an estimated three weeks.

The gas lines are part of the construction of the Cathedral City campus of Sunniva, a Canadian medical cannabis company that plans to grow, process and sell marijuana locally.

Traffic will be reduced at various times to one lane in each direction between Date Palm and Desert Shadows drives.

City officials are asking motorists to use Dinah Shore Drive instead.

For more information, contact the Engineering Department at 760-770-0349.