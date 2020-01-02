Coachella 2020 lineup announced

After hours of anticipation, the lineup for the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2020 is announced.

Beginning the festival on night one, Rage Against the Machine. Saturdays’ headliner is Travis Scott, and ending the two-weekend festival will be Frank Ocean.

The two-weekend annual festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio will take place on April 10-12 and April 17-19.

General admission passes will be on sale for $429, while a shuttle pass can be added for a total of $509.

Other options include $999 VIP passes, which grant access to VIP areas throughout the weekend, or anywhere from $2,500 to $9,500 for luxurious on- site camping accommodations like the Lake Eldorado Teepee, Lake Eldorado Tent, or Safari Camping,

Passes are expected to sell out quick, though a pair of locals-only sales for Coachella Valley residents are typically held closer to the festival weekends.