Little Change to Average Riverside County Gas Price

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped one-tenth of a cent Thursday to $3.501, its lowest amount since Aug. 29, one day after decreasing six-tenths of a cent.

The average price is 1.8 cents less than one week ago and 24 cents lower one month ago but 23.9 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price has dropped 57 times in 60 days, decreasing 52.8 cents. A 51-day streak of decreases totaling 50.7 cents ended Dec. 25 with an increase of three-tenths of a cent. The average price then dropped each of the next four days, was unchanged Monday, and rose two-tenths of a cent on Tuesday.