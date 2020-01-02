Man Rescued from Deep Down a Construction Hole

A man fell down a 40- to 50-foot hole at a construction site in East Hollywood Thursday, but he was pulled to safety and suffered what appeared to be only minor injuries.

The man fell around 8:30 a.m. at the construction site in the 1400 block of North Hobart Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Responding crews used a pair of ropes to stabilize the man, who remained alert and talking to firefighters. Crews used a ventilation system to pump fresh air into the hole while they planned the rescue effort.

The man was pulled to safety at about 9:30 a.m.

The exact extent of his injuries was unknown, but the man was seen walking on his own when he was freed and a fire department spokeswoman said his injuries were not life-threatening. The man was taken to a hospital to be checked out.