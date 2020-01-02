Suspect Killed in Deputy-Involved Shooting in Murrieta

A suspect was killed by sheriff’s deputies in Murrieta Thursday following a pursuit that began in French Valley.

No deputies were hurt and no other injuries were reported in the shooting, which occurred some time after 10 a.m. in the 23000 block of Jefferson Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Murrieta police said earlier Thursday morning that sheriff’s deputies, police officers and the California Highway Patrol were on the scene of an unspecified investigation near Murrieta Hot Springs Road between Margarita and Winchester roads, and they urged residents to avoid the area.

Police later reported a pursuit, which ended in the shooting near Jefferson Avenue and Grizzly Ridge Road.

It was unclear what prompted the original pursuit or the gunfire that ended it.