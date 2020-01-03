CHP: 20 Arrested for DUI around Riverside, Coachella Valley

Nearly two dozen motorists were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the Riverside metropolitan area and the Coachella Valley over the New Year’s holiday, the California Highway Patrol said Thursday.

The CHP’s 30-hour “maximum enforcement period,” during which all available officers deployed to catch lawbreakers, concluded just after midnight, resulting in 10 arrests throughout the Riverside metro area, encompassing Corona, Eastvale, El Cerrito, Jurupa Valley, Lake Mathews, Moreno Valley, Perris and Woodcrest, according to the CHP.

Similarly, 10 motorists were booked on suspicion of DUI by Indio-based CHP officers.

The Riverside-area figure compares to 23 DUI bookings by CHP officers during the 2018-19 New Year’s crackdown, which lasted four days. In the Coachella Valley, 14 motorists were arrested by CHP officers during that MEP.

There were no fatal collisions within the Riverside CHP’s or Indio CHP’s jurisdiction.

The enforcement campaign coincided with end-of-year deployments by the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, as well as multiple municipal police agencies that utilized saturation patrols and sobriety checkpoints to net drunken and drug-impaired drivers. Those operations ended in the predawn hours Thursday, as well.