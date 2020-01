CHP Searching for Anza Man Suspected of Murder

The California Highway Patrol Sunday was looking for an Anza man accused of murder and injuring two officers during an altercation.

Authorities believe Antone Wayne Bayard, 23, is in the Temecula or San Diego area and has plans to flee to Mexico.

The CHP did not specify when or where the alleged crimes occurred.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bayard was urged to contact CHP dispatch at 858-637-3800.