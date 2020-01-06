Gusty Winds Expected in Riverside County Mountains and Metro Area

Gusty winds are expected in Riverside County Monday and could prove hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling through mountains passes, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a high wind warning that will last until noon Tuesday in the Riverside County mountains, the Riverside metropolitan area and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning — but not the Coachella Valley.

Winds moving in from the northeast are expected to reach speeds between 25 to 35 mph, with isolated gusts of 65 mph possible along mountain ridge tops, forecasters said.

NWS officials warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Conditions will also be hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling on highways through the mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass.

The winds were expected to calm to 15 to 25 mph late Monday night through Tuesday morning, with gusts possibly reaching 45 mph, forecasters said.

High temperatures Monday could reach 73 degrees in Riverside, 75 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 78 in the Coachella Valley and 74 in Temecula and Hemet.