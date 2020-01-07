Alleged Honey Oil Manufacturer Arrested in Palm Springs

A 54-year-old man was in custody Tuesday following the discovery of laboratory used to manufacture cannabis oil inside a Palm Springs apartment, police reported.

Officers responded to a call of “suspicious circumstances inside an apartment” in the 2300 block of Junipero Avenue at 4:40 p.m. Monday, according to a Palm Springs Police Department statement.

Once inside, police located a laboratory where marijuana and chemicals are combined to produce concentrated cannabis oil, commonly referred to as “honey oil,” which can cause explosions, police said.

Palm Springs resident Benny Lee Aldridge was arrested and booked at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on suspicion of manufacturing a controlled substance.

He’s being held in lieu of $50,000 bail and is expected to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Thursday.