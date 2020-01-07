Authorities: Indio Man Had Fentanyl, Cocaine and Other Drugs For Sale

An Indio man was in custody Tuesday following his arrest in connection to the discovery of several drugs that authorities say he intended to sell.

Thomas Prince, 43, was initially arrested following a traffic stop Monday in the 78900 block of Adams Street at 11:20 p.m. for driving with a suspended license, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

But during their investigation, deputies found fentanyl, cocaine, Xanax pills and hydrocodone pills that authorities allege Prince was intending to sell.

The specific quantities of the drugs were not disclosed.

Prince was booked at the Indio jail on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale where he is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail.