Banning Standoff Leaves Behind Destruction and Fear

Riverside County Sheriff’s special tactical vehicles rolled into a Banning neighborhood on Monday night to help the Banning Police Department with a suspect that was barricaded inside a home on Williams Street.

Luis Alvarado who lives on Williams St., he says the street was shut down and taken over by police who were trying to get suspects out of this home for hours.

He says gunfire seemed to be coming from all over the city, “You could just hear a lot of gunfire last night it just erupted a huge war right here.”

While the Banning Police Department has not confirmed or released any information, the standoff appears to be the culmination of a pursuit that ended about a half mile down the same street where a car crashed into a home, leaving a trail of destruction behind.

A person was taken away from that scene on a stretcher.

Eventually a man did come out of the home surrounded by S.W.A.T. officers with his hands up. It’s unclear if he was detained and released or arrested.

Alvarado says this area is crime ridden, “It’s just nothing but war here as you can see my house is full of glass on the floor it’s just constantly, it’s constant war here.”

He says he constantly calls the police but they seem to have their hands full, “They kind of tell the police what to do every time the police shows up the police doesn’t know what to do.”

He says police need to clean up the city and go street by street.

We reached out to the Banning Police Department several times by phone and in person, they did not get back to us or provide any information.