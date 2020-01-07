Suspected Illegal Drug Lab Operator Arrested in Palm Springs

On Monday, at approximately 4:40 pm, The Palm Springs Police Department received a call of suspicious circumstances inside an apartment in the 2300 Block of Junipero Road.

Officers and personnel from the Palm Springs Fire Department arrived and determined that an illegal drug lab was operational within the residence. This reported drug lab, commonly referred to as a “Honey Oil” Lab, uses chemicals and marijuana to produce concentrated cannabis.

The process of making concentrated cannabis can be extremely hazardous and has been known to cause explosions. Officers evacuated neighboring apartments as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of the residents. PSPD personnel completed the clean-up of the location and determined it was safe for residents to return.

The alleged manufacturer of the narcotic has been identified as Benny Aldridge (54 Year old male resident of Palm Springs).

Aldridge was arrested for Manufacturing Controlled Substance and transported to the Smith Correctional Facility for booking.

If you see something you believe could be indicators of narcotics manufacturing, we ask you call PSPD at 760-323-8116. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.