Firefighters Quickly Extinguish Blaze in Mobile Home in Thousand Palms

Fire damaged a mobile home in Thousand Palms Tuesday evening, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters responded to 73650 Pacheta Square, south of Ramon Road, at 10:50 p.m. and located a single-story mobile home with fire showing from the rear, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

A total of 20 firefighters were able to contain the fire and knock down was declared about 11:15 p.m., the department said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.