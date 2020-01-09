Riverside County Gas Prices On The Rise

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County increased 1.1 cents Thursday to $3.51, its third consecutive increase after dropping 61 of the past 64 days before.

The average price is nine-tenths of a cent more than one week ago, 13.4 cents lower one month ago, and 30.2 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

Some analysts fear that an escalation of tensions between the United States and Iran in the Middle East could lead to rising prices at the pump.