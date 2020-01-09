Scattered Showers, Gusty Winds Expected in Riverside County

Scattered showers could fall throughout Riverside County Thursday, but dry weather will return on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.

A low pressure system moving in from the northwest will bring a chance of showers throughout the day in the Riverside metropolitan area, Riverside county mountains, the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and the Coachella Valley.

Rainfall totals could reach four-tenths of an inch in the mountains, but totals elsewhere are not expected to exceed one-tenth of an inch, forecasters said.

The chance of measurable precipitation is 70% in the Riverside metropolitan area and the mountains, 50% in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning and 20% in the Coachella Valley.

Snow levels will drop to around 5,000 feet and the mountains could see between 1-3 inches of snow, according to the NWS.

Winds out of the northwest will accompany the rain and gusts could reach 40 mph Thursday afternoon in the mountains and the Coachella Valley and 55 mph in the San Gorgonio Pass.

High temperatures will reach 58 degrees in Riverside, 49 in Banning, 55 in Hemet, 54 in Temecula, 67 in the Coachella Valley and 39 in Idyllwild.

The system is expected to move out of the region by Friday morning, then sunny weather is expected throughout the weekend, forecasters said.