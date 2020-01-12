DSUSD Students Engage School Nutrition Industry Conference

A local valley school district is partnering with a national association to bring healthier school meal options.

The School Nutrition Association is hosting a School Nutrition Industry Conference from January 12-14, in Indian Wells.

All local school districts are participating in this informational session that includes the science behind play, a “THINKubator” challenge to increase student participation in the school meal program and updates to the school nutrition program.

High school students from DSUSD are participating in a few of the interactive sessions during the conference.

Daniel Cappello, Director of Student Nutrition with Desert Sands Unified School District, says allowing students to engage will not only benefit the program but the district’s student body as well.