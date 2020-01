NBCares: Palm Springs International Film Festival’s Junior Jury

The 31st annual Palm Springs International Film Festival officially kicked off with 188 films, from 81 countries, being screened a total of 500 times, over 14 days.

Filmmakers and film fans from all over the world will be in attendance, and it’s a very popular event for our community. But did you know that a group of very lucky local high school students have been chosen to sit on a youth jury?

It’s part of the festival’s excellent community outreach!