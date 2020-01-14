Investigation Underway Into Body Found In Indio Home

A body was found Tuesday inside a home in Indio, police said.

A call came in at 1:41 p.m. that a body was discovered in a home in the 33-500 block of Rancho Los Coyotes Drive, according to Indio police spokesman Benjamin Guitron, who said police were awaiting the arrival of coroner’s investigators.

The reporting party was either a homeowner or a resident of the home, but the relationship between the two is unknown. Police have released no information on whether this is believed to be an unassisted death or a homicide.

Sources on scene say the area has been taped off, and there’s a heavy police presence involving squad cars and helicopters above. Multiple police have weapons drawn, according to the same source.

Another source on scene says the owner of the home has a series of arrest related to drugs, although not confirmed by police.

