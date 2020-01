Police Investigating Shooting in Coachella; Suspect(s) Wanted

Police Tuesday are investigating a reports of a shooting in Coachella.

Calls came in at 4:30 PM, regarding an assault with a deadly weapon in the area of Ave 52 and Date Ave in Coachella.

Deputies arrived on scene and located evidence of a shooting; however, no victims were located at the scene.

Ave 52 is shut down between Nelson and Dos Palmas.

The suspect(s) are outstanding at this time. Deputies are still at the scene investigating.