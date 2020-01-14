Remains of Missing Joshua Tree Hiker Identified

The remains of a man who has been missing in Joshua Tree since July 13, 2018, have been identified by coroners officials

Paul Miller, 51, of Guelph, Ontario, was last seen around 9 a.m. July 13 when he left his hotel to hike 49 Palms Oasis, a popular trail on the northern end of the park.

He was expected to return around noon, but never did, leading his wife to notify park rangers. Miller’s rental car was found at the 49 Palms Oasis trailhead.

Search efforts since his disappearance have included more than 6,000 man hours with more than 600 searchers and 20 K-9 units involved.

Agencies involved in the search efforts thus far have included Joshua Tree National Park Search and Rescue, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department, Death Valley National Park, Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, California Rescue Dog Association, Nevada Search and Rescue, the National Park Service and Mojave Desert Preserve.

The page says details regarding a memorial and celebration of Paul’s life will be posted once available and ask that everyone continue to respect the family’s privacy as this time.

Details will be updated as they become available.