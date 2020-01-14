Teacher Contract Negotiations Begin Tuesday Night at DSUSD

Ahead of the first night of contract negotiations, a team of educators, known as the bargaining team got together at the Desert Sands Teachers Association.

“We get all the feed back from the teachers. They will be bargaining on behalf of 1350 teachers, ” said Desert Sands Teachers Association President, Trina Gonzales-Alesi.

At the last school board meeting in December three assistant superintendents received a 13% raise or adjustment.

“I think its just the injustice and the message it sends. 13 is a huge number when we spend eight, nine or ten months negotiating a salary increase for two percent,” said Gonzales-Alesi.

The average teacher salary in Desert Sands is $90,000, the new salary for the assistant superintendents $210,000.

“Teachers are the ones who make the difference for the student. Assistant superintendents can do their entire job without ever seeing the students,” said Gonzales-Alesi.

According to the district these hefty salary increases are -quote- “Not raises but adjustments based on salary surveys and studies of comparable positions in like districts.”

“The teachers salary is not on par with our neighboring school districts. At the maximum salary teachers are ranked 22 in the county out of about 30 districts,” said Gonzales-Alesi.

According to the union, the biggest challenges teachers in 2020 face, growing class sizes and behavior problems.

“They could have used that increase to hire more behavior specialists. The mental health help our student need these days are very very large. And we have some classes with 27 and 28 students in them and no teachers aids. They could have hired aids,” said Gonzales-Alesi.

Desert Sands Unified School District Face Sheet Regarding Salary Adjustment: