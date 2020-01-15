Average Riverside County Gas Price Unchanged

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County was unchanged Wednesday, remaining at $3.505 after dropping for three consecutive days.

The average price dropped 1.1 cents over the previous three days, including four-tenths of a cent Tuesday, after increasing 2.2 cents over the preceding five days, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

The average price is six-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 32.5 cents higher than one year ago but 6.8 cents less than one month ago.