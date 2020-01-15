Two Indio Men Arrested In Connection With Body Found in Home

Two men were arrested Wednesday in connection with the death of a woman found shot inside an Indio home.

Johnny Jose Rodriguez, 25, was arrested around 2 a.m. on suspicion of murder. Fred Garcia, 44, was arrested about the same time on suspicion of being an accessory to murder, being a felon in possession of ammunition and witness intimation, according to Indio police.

Rodriguez was arrested on Park Street and was being held without bail. Garcia was arrested on Sundown Court, and his bail was set at $500,000, according to jail records. Both are Indio residents.

The body was discovered around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday in a home in the 38- 500 block of Rancho Los Coyotes Drive, according to Indio police spokesman Benjamin Guitron. He said the woman had been shot multiple times.

The victim’s name has not been released.

No details about an alleged motive for the killing have been released. Guitron told the Desert Sun the suspects and the victim “are acquainted with each other.”

Anybody with information on the shooting was urged to call Major Crimes Unit Detective Matt Gutting at 760-391-4057, or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.

