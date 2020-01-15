Police: Teens Bust Businesses’ Windows, Steal Goods

A group of teenagers went on a burglary and vandalism rampage in Hemet, busting windows at five businesses to swipe goods inside, authorities said Tuesday.

The “smash-and-grab” break-ins occurred over a nearly one-hour span Monday night on Florida Avenue, between Kirby and Ramona streets, according to Hemet police Lt. Nate Miller.

Miller said five teenagers, identified only as San Jacinto residents between 13 and 16 years old, began the rampage about 9:45 p.m., breaking a storefront window, then ducking into the establishment and grabbing whatever they could get their hands on.

The process was repeated at four other outlets, according to Miller.

Patrol officers were alerted while the crimes were in progress, and officers obtained security surveillance videotape from one of the first two businesses targeted, using the images to identify the perpetrators, Miller said.

The suspects’ descriptions were announced via radio, culminating in a boy being arrested minutes later, Miller said.

The other suspects were caught trying to flee the area, Miller said.

All were booked into Riverside Juvenile Hall for alleged burglary and vandalism.

The estimated monetary losses to the merchants were not provided.