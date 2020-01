NBCares: Walking The Catwalk For A Good Cause

You’re about to meet a very special preteen. As parents, we try to teach our children to be kind, help each other, and make a difference.

Well one local girl is doing just that!

Natalie Tanner will be walking the catwalk in an upcoming celebrity fashion show to help raise money for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. It’s a very personal triumph for her, after being given a 20% chance of survival at 3-months-old, and it’s her way of paying it forward!