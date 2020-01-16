Three Suspect Wanted for Armed Robbery in Palm Springs

On Sunday, January 12, at approximately 9:45 p.m., Palm Springs Police Department Officers responded to the 1700 Block E. Vista Chino in reference to an armed robbery.

When the officers arrived, they learned three suspects entered the business with firearms and demanded money. During the robbery, one of the suspects struck an employee causing a head injury. The suspects fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

This investigation is active and video surveillance is pending. Detectives also received information of a similar robbery that occurred involving the same business in Desert Hot Springs on October 17th, 2019. It is unknown at this time if the robberies are related.

The suspects of this case were described as follows:

Suspect #1 – 25-30 year old black male, described as 5’9” tall and 160 pounds last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black shoes

Suspect #2 – 25-30 year old black male, described as 5’10” tall and 160 pounds last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, olive/tan hat and black shoes

Suspect #3 – 25-30 year old Hispanic male, described as 5’10” tall and 160 pounds last seen wearing dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, white shoes and a blue bandana

Anyone with information related to this investigation is encouraged to call the Palm Springs Police Department at 760-323-8129. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.