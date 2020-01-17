Coachella Valley Man Accused of Lewd Acts on Children Under 14

Charges were filed Friday against a 67-year-old Coachella Valley man charged with committing lewd acts on multiple children.

Ysidro Anaya Sanchez was arrested Wednesday by sheriff’s deputies from the Coachella station, following an investigation that began on Dec. 3, according to Riverside County sheriff’s Deputy Robyn Flores.

Prosecutors charged Sanchez with five counts of committing lewd acts with a child under 14, with a sentencing enhancement allegation that the sex offenses involved multiple victims.

According to the criminal complaint, the alleged crimes happened on June 3, 2015. But other details, including where the alleged offenses occurred or the exact number of children involved, were not immediately available.

Sanchez, who’s being held at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside in lieu of $500,000 bail, is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.