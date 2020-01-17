Indio Parents Arrested on Suspicion of Murdering Their 3-month-old Infant

Two Indio parents are behind bars without bail Friday on suspicion of murdering their 3-month-old child.

Police responded to John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital at 4:28 a.m. Thursday regarding two parents who had brought their dead child into the hospital with traumatic injuries, according to Indio police spokesman Benjamin Guitron.

After officers met with hospital staff and the parents, the incident was determined to be suspicious, Guitron said.

Detectives later determined the child — whose name and sex have not been released — died due to blunt force trauma and physical abuse.

The parents, Leonardo Daniel Alvarado Fernandez, 33, and Zue Itzayanna Flores Urias, 26, both of Indio, were arrested at 12:15 p.m. Thursday and booked in the Indio jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, willful harm to a child and assault on a child under 8 years old resulting in death, jail records show. Both are being held without bail.

Guitron said the couple had additional children, and that Riverside County Child Protective Services have since taken custody of the children.

The pair are scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.