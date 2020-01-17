Uptick in Flu Cases Locally, Officials Say Not Too Late For Flu Shot

Health officials have seen an uptick of confirmed influenza cases in Riverside County and the Coachella Valley. According to the Riverside County Health Department there have been four flu-related deaths in the county, including one child under five years of age. Desert Care Network says even though flu season is well underway, it’s not too late for a flu shot.

“Our visitor population is increasing right now and that might be why we are seeing an increase of Influenza A and B right now in the valley. It is not too late to get the influenza vaccine. Studies have shown that the influenza vaccine is the most effective way to prevent the flu.” said Desert Regional Medical Center Infection Prevention Manager, Steve Hermann.

While the CDC has not determined exactly how effective this years shot is, from what they’re seeing locally Desert Care Network believes the influenza vaccine is working.