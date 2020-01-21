Chula Vista Man Dies When SUV Flips on I-10 Near Cathedral City

A 62-year-old Chula Vista man was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on Interstate 10 near Cathedral City, the California Highway Patrol reported Tuesday.

Dorian Zaentz was driving eastbound on I-10 between Date Palm Drive and North Gene Autry Trail at “a high rate of speed” about 5:40 p.m. Monday when, for reasons still under investigation, he lost control of his Chevrolet Tahoe, according to the CHP.

The SUV flipped multiple times before coming to rest on its wheels near the center divider. Zaentz, who was not wearing his seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle, according to the CHP. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Alcohol or drugs did not contribute to the crash, CHP officials said.

Anybody with information was urged to call the CHP at 760-772-5300.