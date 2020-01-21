Indio Parents Plead Not Guilty in Beating, Shaking Death of 3-Month-Old Boy

An Indio couple pleaded not guilty Tuesday to murder and other charges stemming from what authorities called the beating and shaking death of their 3-month-old son, Marco.

Leonardo Daniel Alvarado Fernandez, 33, and Zue Urias, 26, were arrested Thursday on suspicion of murder after police responded to a report that two parents had brought their dead child into John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital in Indio with traumatic injuries.

In addition to murder, Fernandez was also charged with torture, two counts of wilful cruelty to a child and assault on a child under 8 years old resulting in death. The murder charge against him includes a special circumstance allegation of inflicting torture, making him eligible for the death penalty if the district attorney opts to pursue it.

Urias was charged with murder and assault on a child under 8 years old resulting in death. The murder charge against her does not include a special circumstance allegation.

With the help of an interpreter, Fernandez and Urias both pleaded not guilty to the charges Tuesday.

In a court declaration in support of increased bail, Indio police Detective Kelly Hawkins contended the couple were recorded by police saying the boy’s death was “God’s will,” and that after they posted bail, the couple planned to flee to Mexico. Both defendants were born in Mexico, Hawkins added.

Riverside County Superior Court Judge Harold Hopp ordered that the couple remain jailed without bail. They are both scheduled to return to court Jan. 30 for a felony settlement conference, during which bail will be reconsidered.

Police responded to the hospital on the report of the dead child at 4:28 a.m. Thursday, according to Indio police spokesman Benjamin Guitron. The couple were arrested at 12:15 p.m.

Hawkins claimed in the court declaration that during questioning, Fernandez admitted physically abusing the boy prior to shaking him until he stopped breathing.

“(Urias) also stated she did nothing to attempt to stop the abuse,” Hawkins said. The “victim had a cut to the right eye, black eye, bruises to the back, chest, face, legs and bottom of the feet,” she added.

According to Hawkins, Urias told detectives she saw her boyfriend shake the boy until he “went limp,” and didn’t check on the child until 30 minutes later.

Detectives determined the child died due to blunt force trauma and physical abuse.

The couple have three additional children, who have been placed in the custody of Riverside County Child Protective Services, according to Guitron.